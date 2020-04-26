The sky was all white clouds and sunbursts on a snowshoe hike with the Greater Yellowstone Coalition several weeks ago in March. With social distancing orders looming unknown the following weeks, we couldn’t yet know how special this experience would be. Crunching snowshoes on hardpack gave way to powdery whumps as we followed the creek through pine thickets and aspen-laced hillsides. We passed tracks from deer, martin, and other nameless creatures like stories in the snow. Our group was diverse, ranging from young kids to grizzled longstanding Montanans. Now, quarantined with my space heater, I realize how fortunate we were to share that wild place with each other.
Our group sipped hot chocolate and learned one can indeed “burn” snow without a little water in the pot to start the melting. We talked together as if group outings weren’t about to become a distant memory. Mostly we discussed the importance of wild lands so close to home, and how their future depends on the forest’s new management plan. The Gallatin Forest Partnership (GFP), which represents many local groups and individuals, has proposed permanent protections for the Gallatins that include new wilderness. The new management plan is our best chance to see the GFP’s suggestions adopted.
Wild gems like the Gallatins give us space to breathe, restore, and heal amidst frightening uncertainty like that which we face today. I certainly appreciated being in open space, amongst nature and like-minded folks that day. While we take care of each other and ourselves, let us not forget the places that replenish our spirits. Join me in support of the GFP at gallatinpartners.org.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.