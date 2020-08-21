Some say Gianforte’s success in business qualifies him to be governor. It doesn’t. The governor’s job is much more difficult. Making money is straightforward. It doesn’t require balancing profits with societal needs, it just means following the rules and maximizing profits.
Gianforte’s fortune was made in a business that made it easier for businesses to outsource jobs to other countries, with devastating impacts on workers here at home. Does that qualify him to be governor?
A governor has to balance the need for a strong economy and free markets with the need to ensure that everyone has a chance to benefit from the economy, that the disabled are cared for and those with less skill have a chance to make a living wage, to deal with those who are unemployed through no fault of their own. A governor has to ensure environmental impacts are minimized with the need for businesses to make a profit. A governor needs to protect our public lands not just seek personal gain.
Gianforte has had no experience with these challenges and Mike Cooney has a career in dealing with them. I’ll take the candidate who has experience with governing over the one who does not.
