We would like to remind the community that December is “Blue Light Month” to honor active and fallen law enforcement officers who work tirelessly to keep us all safe. This is the time of year when we display a blue light in a window, or on the front porch, to show our support and appreciation of our local police officers, the Gallatin County Sheriffs deputies, and the Montana Highway Patrol.
Our local law enforcement officers care for us 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They are members of our community. They have loved ones and families who worry until the end of each shift whether their family member in law enforcement will make it home. Throughout December, our law enforcement officers will be working long and challenging hours away from their families. While they are away from home taking care of our community, most of the rest of us will be at home celebrating the holiday season with our own families.
This has been a difficult year for all of us, but especially our law enforcement officers. People are stressed and law enforcement call volumes have dramatically increased. Each time our officers respond to a call, they not only perform normal duties, but now also risk exposure to a deadly virus. Many of the calls received during the holidays will involve nerve-wracking circumstances, negotiation skills, level-headed decisions, and in many cases “policing from the heart.” Our officers are professional, well-trained, and well-led. They are up to the task, but also deserve our sincere support.
Please display a blue light in your business or home throughout the holiday season. Let our officers know that they are not alone as they are protecting and serving each of us and our community.
Bozeman Police Commissioners
Rick Gale, Bill Ranard, Jim Drummond