Bozeman is full of kind people. Make a commitment to do something kind for someone around you in our community. From a smile, to a compliment, to paying it forward. It feels good being the person that is being kind and it feels amazing being the one that someone is kind to.
Today, I was in the grocery store and got through the checkout line with a huge cart of food items. When it was time to pay, I realized I had given my husband my check card early this morning and didn't have it to pay for my groceries. The kind lady behind me in line said, "I got this!” Yep, she kindly paid for my groceries without even hesitating or allowing me to stop her.
I truly believe in the kindness of people always, but today's act of kindness towards me was the deciding factor that I, too, need to make a daily commitment to kind acts. Taking time to be kind makes a world of difference in someone's day! Thank you to the woman that bought my groceries. Your kind act made my day and I hope to do that for someone around me in the future.
