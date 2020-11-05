Stop the political mailers! When was the last time you opened your mailbox and did not find 15 different political placards? When was the last time you actually looked at the political message?
If you want my vote next election donate the money spent for the mailers to the Gallatin Valley Food Bank and the Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter! The money could help many in need, especially during the pandemic. Stop wasting our trees.
