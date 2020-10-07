Did you hear about the large gathering of people in Washington D.C.?
People were invited by Franklin Graham to come and pray for the nation. Several thousand came. Were there riots? Was there vandalism or looting? Were there people shouting, swearing and condemning individuals or organizations? No, it was peaceable.
These people came to pray for unity in our nation, and follow advice of Jesus who said to love one another, even your enemy. Consider how this advice to love one another might be helpful.
