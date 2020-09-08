I am in awe of the mental gymnastics on display in these letters interpreting the rainbow crosswalks as a sign that straight people aren’t welcome in Bozeman.
I’ve lived all over the U.S. — North and South, big cities and small towns — and Bozeman is the only place I’ve been called a derogatory name on the street and the only place I’ve had strangers come up to tell me to go back to my own country.
If someone feels threatened by a bit of paint intended to make people who aren’t specifically them feel welcome, they can take comfort in the fact that they are represented on those crosswalks as well: by the skid marks someone left on them the day after they were installed.
