I wanted to write and also express my deep appreciation to Matthew and Catherine Savery for making our community a lovelier musical place through our symphony, Bozeman school choir programs, the annual February children’s concert and the incredible Fourth of July celebrations... to name just a few highlights of their expertise and enthusiasm.
We welcome Norman Huynh as symphony director and yearn for the live concerts with all the musicians. His fine staff does a great job showcasing the incredible talent in this part of Southwest Montana. Unfortunately, I was too complacent before 2020. The current “pandemic quiet” will enhance my grateful attendance at live events in mid-2021!
In the summer of 2020, I missed the summer Bozeman Municipal Band Tuesday night concerts so much. Karla Visser and her board had already lined up eight conductors for the special “100th Anniversary season” of this group. They commissioned a gorgeous colorful poster by their percussionist-artist, Greg Swain, to showcase their "music through the years." We look forward to lawn chairs, tapping toes and sunsets while reminiscing the summer of 2021. We hope covid precautions will ease by then. Hopefully you will be able to see the poster at local sores soon.
I also look forward to the lively Chord Rustlers and Bridger Mountain women’s choirs, the Bell Choir and brass and percussion ensembles at the Christmas Stroll, Sweet Pea festival and parades. I can’t wait to enjoy the Ellen Theater and Rialto events... things have been too quiet while social distancing.
Here is to the many traditions and events that showcase local talent and that also make Bozeman, Belgrade and Southwest Montana so special! Merry Christmas and Happy holidays to all! Thank you all medical providers for keeping us safe and healthy. Your hard work is very appreciated too.
