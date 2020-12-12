The pandemic has changed much for everyone in Bozeman and the country. People are struggling with keeping their businesses afloat, dealing with social isolation, and how to safely continue educating their children, to name just a few of the impacts.
Among the areas hardest hit in Bozeman is the vibrant live entertainment we typically see this time of year. For me, the temporary suspension of the full-on symphony, ballet, opera and theater performances leaves a gaping hole in the seasonal festivities, and makes me much more appreciative of what we once had in this community.
Focusing on The Bozeman Symphony, I think we owe a debt of gratitude to our former conductor, Matthew Savery, for bringing the highest quality of symphonic music to the Bozeman community for a quarter century.
Savery took an average community orchestra, very rough around the edges, and turned it into something quite special. People would often tell me how they had heard a specific piece of music performed by a professional orchestra elsewhere in the country, and that when the BSO performed the same work, it was arguably as good. So thank you, Matthew Savery, for your many years of making beautiful music for us to enjoy.
We now have a new and talented conductor, Norman Huynh, who I’m sure will continue to bring wonderful large-scale performances back to Bozeman when the pandemic is over. I look forward to when all the live performing arts are able to present their shows and concerts unrestricted by the pandemic.
