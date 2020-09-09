We have the vote ... so far. It's in our constitutional DNA. As Americans, we get to decide what facts we want to overlook and what lies we want to believe. Most frequently the truth is in shades of gray. Not black and white (It would be so nice if it were).
Political ads pollute. The high road is frequently not on the map. And why bother? There are plenty of dirt roads punctuated with horse manure that are no further away than our television screens.
We are better than this. Yes, we are. Think. And vote.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.