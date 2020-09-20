I am 16 and living in “The Last Best Place.” The treasure state under the big sky houses Indigenous peoples, generational farmers, recreators of all sorts, and people who simply love Montana. Being born and raised in Bozeman, I feel a deep connection to this region. Growing up with the privilege of skiing at Bridger Bowl, since I was little, and recreating all around the Bridgers during Montana’s summers, has allowed me to become increasingly passionate about protecting the areas that are cemented into my identity. The Bridgers are a symbol for Montana’s breathtaking areas that face disastrous consequences from climate change.
I fear that with continued inaction, the areas I love will disappear. This crisis is already impacting Montana. According to the Montana Environmental Center, out of the 130 glaciers that were present in Glacier National Park 100 years ago, only 26 remain, spring melt occurs 15 days earlier than 50 years ago, and snowfall levels have drastically decreased. The irreversible damage of climate change affects Montana’s agriculture, forests, water availability, wildlife, and threatens our right to a livable future.
It’s time for Montanans to use our voices to care for our home. You have a chance to vote in a local race that has a big impact on climate justice: the Public Service Commission (PSC). The PSC oversees utility companies, meaning they play a critical role in combating the climate crisis. They have the power to prioritize renewable energy sources over coal, private oil, and gas companies. We must prioritize clean energy and elect officials that do the same. This November I won’t be able to vote, so I am counting on you to show up to protect the lands that are so close to my heart, protect my generation, and protect our right to a livable future.
