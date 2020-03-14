We are calling upon Gallatin County to take immediate action to curb the impact of the coronavirus, COVID-19. Studies and historic case examples demonstrate that the sooner a municipality takes action, the lower the impact of a large-scale epidemic.
Early means now. Impact comes in many forms, including death to people in our own families and networks. While Montana has yet to see many cases, we know it is only a matter of days before the virus is here, in Bozeman, in large numbers. We cannot wait a day longer.
The health department, Bozeman School District, those in government, in coordination with the university, which has taken some action steps, must take leadership and swift action today to tell the people of Gallatin County to stay at home and practice social distancing. Our leadership plays a critical role in the unfolding of this crisis.
Psychology tells us that people in groups are less likely to take action in the face of threat. We are all looking at each other to gauge our reactions. With the county’s leadership, we will have permission and the peace of mind to collectively and boldly practice social distancing, including closing stores, schools, workplaces, public places and gatherings to the maximum degree possible.
The sooner we act, the less time we will need to maintain these sanctions. We can be an example in the United States, and we can protect our people. Let us remember that those who are most at risk include vulnerable populations, such as older adults who deserve the utmost respect in our society. In addition, our healthcare system and its workers will be put under unnecessary duress and risk of life if we do little to act now. We need our leadership to take action today.