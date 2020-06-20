Support Local Journalism


To all the police, sheriff, and highway patrol in Bozeman, Gallatin County and all those in Montana, thank you for the wonderful job you do in protecting us and our property.

I have seen you in action doing a great service and you and other officers do not deserve the abuse, both verbal and physical, law enforcement has been exposed to around the country. I just want to say thank you again, and know that you are appreciated by law-abiding citizens.

Bradley O'Grosky

Bozeman

