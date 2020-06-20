To all the police, sheriff, and highway patrol in Bozeman, Gallatin County and all those in Montana, thank you for the wonderful job you do in protecting us and our property.
I have seen you in action doing a great service and you and other officers do not deserve the abuse, both verbal and physical, law enforcement has been exposed to around the country. I just want to say thank you again, and know that you are appreciated by law-abiding citizens.
