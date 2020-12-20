As partners of Big Sky Relief, organized to help our community weather COVID-19, the Big Sky Resort Area District, Yellowstone Club Community Foundation, Spanish Peaks Community Foundation, and Moonlight Community Foundation want to extend our gratitude to the entire Southwest Montana health system, which has risen to address the historic challenge before them.
Because of the dedicated health professionals in our community, the rest of us have been able to continue working, learning and staying as healthy as possible during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Local businesses have been able to safely stay open and employees have been able to continue making a living because of our doctors, nurses, physician assistants, administrators and all who have been on the front lines day-in and day-out risking their health on our behalf.
We want to extend a heartfelt thank you to our local county health officials, including Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley and Madison County Health Officer Melissa Brummel. These two professionals have worked tirelessly to protect our community and we are grateful for their service.
These health professionals continue to log incredibly long hours under endlessly stressful demands. While the fight against this disease is far from over, we are confident in the leadership and service of our medical providers and health officials.
Ciara Wolfe
Committee chair of Big Sky Relief