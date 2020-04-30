I am dismayed and upset that many of our local food providers are putting the public at risk. Several large grocery stores and numerous restaurants are not requiring their staff to wear protective masks at work. Science tells us that preventing the spread of coronavirus is best done by wearing masks and washing hands. It's very troubling that some, but not all, community food vendors are flaunting this wise recommendation to protect public health.
It's unethical for proprietors, food handlers, cooks and cashiers to not use this simple and effective way for preventing the spread of disease. Especially when the economy is opening up. This will increase the chances of spreading COVID-19. What is more important than the safety of our food? Why are these stores putting their customers at high risk of contracting this virus? Their employees may be infected and not know it. But they do handle your food.
I and many of my friends will not do business at those restaurants and grocery stores that exhibit such disdain for the health of their patrons and employees. There are some food stores on Main Street that do require their staff to wear masks because they care about keeping everyone safe. That's where you want to do your shopping and buy a meal. Your health may depend on it.
