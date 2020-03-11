I see Gallatin County is developing new road standards. Maybe the city of Bozeman should take note and think about doing the same. The paving fiasco at the Durston-Ferguson roundabout is the best example of a need for this that I can cite.
After having lived nine years in Lake Zurich, Ill., with winter weather at least as bad as the 2017-2018 ones in Bozeman,, I am convinced that roundabout, and others should be paved with a thick layer of concrete.
The engineers in northern Illinois know a lot about paving to make roadways last. High traffic areas such as freeways, ramps and even their roundabouts are concrete. Yes concrete is more expensive than asphalt. But, it lasts longer and when it is damaged by freezing (spalling) or frost heaves, you can always pave over it with asphalt.