Butte has a splash pad at Clark's Park, a wading pool at Chester Steele Park, and an incredible community pool facility at Stodden Park. I know this because my family and friends drove there to celebrate my 12 birthday last year.
Bozeman has one indoor pool and one outdoor pool at Bogart Park, which had two slides that are now gone. Bozeman needs to modernize summer swimming. The pool is overcrowded during peak hours and you aren’t able to find a space to sit down and enjoy yourself, which is what the pools are for. A better pool would attract more to the pool.
Butte has a population of 35,000 while Bozeman has 48,000, approximately 40% more people, with a lot of kids! Bozeman should invest to make a new more enjoyable pool that is family friendly and is larger with more aquatic equipment.
For example, if we choose to be like Butte, we would have a rock wall, diving boards, lazy river and a swirl pool. Ultimately, Bozeman shouldn’t be dragging their feet about creating an enjoyable, family friendly pool so that we don’t have to go to Butte to have fun at a waterpark. I recognize that this isn't the best timing, but during this spring election, parks and trails seems to be getting all of the attention.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.