Concerning the George Floyd death, I presume that it is still "innocent until proven guilty."
From the newscasts that have stirred up riots, destruction and more killings, the case seems to be "guilty until proven innocent!" Frankly I don't care what a person sees, it is not always as it seems.
I do not take sides, but believe in justice, as I would expect justice. I not condemn all policemen for this. There are bad pastors, police officers, doctors, etc., in every profession. Saying this, there are lots of jobs and careers that require a person getting more certification and training to keep the employment. Law enforcement has the same requirements. I am sure they all would appreciate the extra training and education. I am sure the departments would love the funds to do so. I know all departments rely on the generosity of benefactors to donate what they need badly, to serve our city safely.
I would like to add, that my father was a guard for the Ohio penitentiary and later at Ohio State sheriff's deputy, and later in life, married a police officer. In all those years married, I only knew of one officer who was, less than he should have been, and he was the chief and fired.
I did see officers having nervous breakdowns, marriage problems, and three suicides, in one department. Folks, this does not mean all officers murder someone, but that, like us, they are human and have problems. Don't judge unless you have walked in someone's shoes, and let justice prevail!
