As a frequent user of the Bozeman Public Library as well as a volunteer through the Friends of the Library I am thrilled that we shall have the doors opened starting June 30 for a prescribed number of days/week and limited hours. This would appear prudent except for the fact that the wearing of face masks is not mandatory.
How can you conceive of protecting the public without the simple requirement of using a mask? Along with social distancing and hand washing, the wearing of masks has reduced the number of COVID-19 cases worldwide, although the U.S. lags behind the 19 countries of Europe in the number of deaths.
According to a recent report in the Washington Post, the likelihood of spreading the virus with the wearing of a mask is 3%, but that chance increases to 17% without the mask.
You don't allow guns into the library, but the coronavirus is more lethal and death more widespread. This is not a matter of individual liberty but one of community safety.
I hope you will reconsider your decision.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.