I have to outright laugh every month at the letters the Chronicle prints from Dan Klusman, Peter Arnone, Jack Levitt and a few others. Each of them pens a missive, every month like clockwork, extolling the virtues of our president, stoking fear of a socialist takeover and accusing those of us who express our distaste for the president of “spreading hate.”
Each time – and did I mention it is every month – I laugh. I laugh because they cannot see the absence of any moral compass residing in the person of our current president. I laugh because they act as if Vladimir Lenin is on the ballot. News flash: Lenin died in 1924. The Berlin Wall came down in 1989. The Soviet Union broke up in 1991. And I laugh at their ludicrous accusations about people “hating” the president.
I don’t hate the president. However, I hate his corruption, his ignorance, his misogyny, his narcissism, his race-baiting, his disdain for science, his conspiracy theories, and, most of all, his lies. So Mr. Klusman, Mr. Arnone, Mr. Levitt, and the rest of you monthly, anti-socialism crusaders, know that I, and undoubtedly others, are laughing at you every time your bizarre, poorly reasoned letters are published. The jokes are on you.
