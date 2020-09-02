I’m well into my eighth decade, here on Sourdough Road where I grew up. Anyone who knows me, knows I’m a moderate. In the August 15 Chronicle, several fellow Montanans expressed overflowing opinions about the president. I don’t have a college degree, but to me it just doesn’t make sense when opinions neglect facts.
Facts like current U.S. economic indicators: unemployment at 10.2%, red/blue states face acute budget shortfalls (Moody Analytics), more than 700 cities scrapped plans for infrastructure improvements (National League of Cities), a 32.9% decline in gross domestic product for April-June (sharpest decline since 1947), and productivity output decreased this quarter 38.9% (greatest decline in the 70 year history of recording this indicator).
Facts like current U.S. COVID-19 indicators: 172,537 deaths, death tolls exceeding 1,000 people per day in 10 out of the first 14 days of August, and the per capita covid case rate of 16,742 per million (the highest number of any advanced western country).
Facts like a president that has fired five inspector generals, including one overseeing the spending of the $2 trillion of covid stimulus spending, and has fueled the pandemic by spreading disinformation and encouraging behavior that accelerates infection.
Most economists say our economy will not recover until we control this pandemic. So I’m alarmed when I read glowing conclusions about what this president is doing. I fought for this country in the Korean War. I want my great grandchildren to grow up in a strong democracy. Please listen to the facts.
