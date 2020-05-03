Josh Seckinger’s campaign letter to editor about a recent unanimous decision by the Gallatin Conservation District, regarding a 310 application near Gallatin Gateway, demonstrates his misunderstanding of Montana’s Natural Streambed and Land Preservation Act of 1975 (in Title 75 MCA). Equally as important, Mr. Seckinger apparently does not understand the important difference between a "legislative" and "quasi-judicial" decision by an elected board.
The application that was considered by the GCD was "quasi-judicial," and thus demanded the board consider it according to Montana law and use only the authority as provided by statute for their guidance and decision. "Legislative" decisions can indeed be affected by citizen letters and petitions, but not "quasi-judicial" decisions. The "quasi-judicial" question before the GCD was simple: Did the applicant’s project fall within the authority of the GCD as provided (and demanded) by current Montana law. The answer was "no."
