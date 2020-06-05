I'm in awe of Peter Arnone’s letter of May 28. I never dreamed so much misinformation and contempt for other citizens could be crammed into the Daily Chronicle’s 300-word limit. Bravo, sir! Below are my responses to some of his claims.
“It takes a lot of money” to fund Democrats. It’s conservatives who fought Montana’s limits on political contributions, who love dark money and want to keep it dark. The first step in any “progressive” agenda is to take money out of politics. Let informed voters decide elections, not money from secret donors.
Montana Democrats are slaves to Pelosi and Schumer “overlords.” When exactly have Daines or Gianforte ever stood against Trump or McConnell? They represent their party, not Montanans. No criticism of Trump is tolerated, any Republican who votes for his constituents against the party is primaried out. Playing follow-the-leader is what today’s Republican Party does.
Democrats “are too stupid and willfully blind” to see what Trump stands for. With the coronavirus crisis, even the willfully blind see Trump making promises he can’t keep, promoting toxic cures, bragging about things he didn’t do, taking credit for things that never happened. While hospitals parked refrigerated trailers for temporary morgues, Trump bragged about his ratings. Thousands are dying because of his negligence, ignorance and narcissism.
“There is nothing funny about losing our freedom.” Exactly! Our patriotism is indeed being tested. Will we reelect a lawless president? Are we OK with Trump seeking foreign help for his campaign? Should a party that actively suppresses voter turnout, that otherwise cannot come close to winning a majority, hold all power? Do we want representative government, or just our party in power, no matter the majority?
Those who “unashamedly love their country” will vote Trump out, and toss his slavish followers from our Congress.
