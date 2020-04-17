In these difficult times we can use an occasional laugh so I want to thank Mary Ellen Pitt for providing me with a good one this morning.
Her somewhat rambling letter to the editor was a bit difficult to follow, but a couple of statements stood out for me. In the second paragraph Mary Ellen says that she is saddened by "all the name-calling in the newspaper in the letter to the editor." And then in her final paragraph she refers to Nancy Pelosi "as the queen of partial-birth abortion." Mary Ellen, did you read your own letter? Stay well everyone, we'll come through this together!
