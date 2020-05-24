As a candidate for HD61, I’d like to respond Tom Stonecipher’s letter claiming I do not have the experience to address the tax issues facing legislators. Well, I am a tax attorney and have been for 33 years. Contrary to what he states, I am fully versed in “Montana’s existing tax structures and policies, how those policies might be changed to be more equitable and effective, relieve the heavy tax burden on property owners, and produce revenue from the millions who visit us and use our services every year."
Mr. Stonecipher is fully aware of that fact. I know that because in 2004 Brian Schweitzer, then running for governor, called me asking for tax advice on the recommendation of the same Tom Stonecipher.
This is really illustrative of my opponent’s supporters. There’s a stack of letters extolling him as a legislator, without mentioning the fact that he has only had one bill of substance passed: raising licensing fees for investment advisors. Mr. Hamilton, with all his befriending of Republicans, could not even get his tax breaks for rich investors passed.
I have a record of accomplishments, including co-authoring the city charter (I was elected to the Bozeman Study Commission, contrary to a letter saying I have never held elective office), stabilizing GALAVAN’s financing, being a leader on public transit, leading the effort to ban second-hand smoke from businesses, taking on the tavern association for abusing campaign laws, and, most recently, helping the ground work for the successful passing of the park district. And, of course, my Intellectual Freedom Appreciation Award from the Montana Library Association for opposing the Patriot Act.
I take on complex problems and solve them. Please vote for me in HD 61.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.