I was very disappointed to read Steve Kirchhoff’s recent letter to the editor where he referred to Joe Biden as Trump-lite. Firstly, the traits that define Donald Trump are not his politics. They are rather his misogyny, his deep-seated insecurity, his egomania, his racism, his total lack of concern about the truth, his meanness and name calling and his inability to speak intelligently.
Trump exaggerates differences and uses crass nicknames to belittle his opponents and openly lies about them. All of these traits have combined to result in a huge increase in the chasm between political parties and between people on either side of almost any issue. In what way does Joe Biden deserve to be called Trump-lite? His moderate politics?
I myself favor Bernie over Joe but not enough to use slander and exaggeration. In light of the current direction of our politics, I am coming to think a moderate of either party is preferable to the politicians we have now. I highly admired Steve Kirchhoff when he served the city so well, but that letter he wrote totally destroyed any respect I had for him. I especially regret the way it contributes to an already divided country.