In regards to the letter to editor sent my Douglas Smith, I hope you realize that your way of thinking is exactly what led to Donald Trump getting elected in 2016. I’m a Republican, but I have never been a fan of Trump. I didn’t think he would win the Republican nomination in 2016, and I was surprised he won the election. That being said, I hoped that he would surround himself with decent people who had the best interests of this country in mind. In the beginning, it looked like that was partially true but many have left his administration of their own volition or been forced out by Trump and his minions.
If you oppose Trump, there are many avenues for you to argue with his supporters that will be far more effective than name calling. How about mentioning that Trump’s core religious belief came from Norman Vincent Peale—the power of positive thinking guy who ministered the church that Donald attended during his formative years.
Ever wonder why Trump is constantly saying the virus will just go away? Or why he says, “I don’t believe that” when presented with facts that don’t align with his views. Or his claim that he’s the greatest negotiator. Simply put, if you think like Donald Trump, the truth is whatever you want it to be and if you say it enough times people will believe you. Trump has no Christian values -- only the power of positive thinking.
In summary, I found your letter offensive, elitist and close minded. I just want people to know that you are not speaking on behalf of all the residents of Bozeman no matter how much we dislike Donald Trump.
