In his letter opposing universal healthcare, in particular, Bernie Sander’s Medicare for All plan, Russ Davis invokes natural rights doctrine, asserting healthcare is not a human right. For him, the only way to access healthcare is for individuals to apply their “talents and interests to earn the resources necessary to purchase the goods or services they need and desire.” In citing the Declaration of Independence to support this questionable conceit, Mr. Davis ignores that a free people is guaranteed life as well as liberty. To deprive people healthcare who cannot afford it is to deprive them of life, arguably also violating the U.S. Constitution, which calls on government to promote the “general welfare.”
Unfortunately, Mr. Davis’s highly ideological world view has no basis in reality. Our healthcare system is broken and rated the worst and most expensive among the world’s leading economies. According to the WHO, the U.S. ranks 37th in world in healthcare outcomes: 26,000 U.S. deaths per year are directly attributed to lack of affordable comprehensive health care insurance. Mr. Davis overlooks the corrupt practices of the pharmaceutical industry, especially price gouging, because shareholders demand it, which is why one bottle of a medication by Norvatis to treat cancer costs $2.125 million. A man in his 20s died because he could not afford health insurance premiums and purchasing insulin at $795 a bottle (30 day supply). The implication of Mr. Davis’s viewpoint is that the young man should have pulled himself up by the bootstraps, applied his natural talents and interests, started a business, and made millions so he could afford the healthcare he needed.
Mr. Davis apparently believes liberty—and health—should only be available to people with the means to purchase it. In other words, the freest are the richest.