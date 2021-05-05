A growing share of Montanans cannot afford its housing costs. Many of these individuals face income problems that make buying or renting housing in our state. It is time our Legislature and governor improve this issue. There are many issues which relate to our housing market: One is the zoning laws that limit the construction of multi-family units.
Currently there are not enough incentives to build affordable units. Also, ineffective government programs designed to help low-income Montanans have fallen behind. The Montana Legislature has passed little related to affordable housing, toward either rewriting current laws, providing tax credits to builders, or the less effective means of subsidizing these projects. Others promote allowing additional units to be built on their properties, an effective common sense approach in this author's opinion. So now the failures of inclusionary zoning have appeared, and Republicans in Helena have decided that more government involvement (surprise) has not improved the housing shortages.
Work toward removing restrictions on zoning and subdivisions. These will lead to a Montana for everyone.