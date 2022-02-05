Due to production issues last night, the Wednesday's A section got reprinted instead of Thursday's. Our pressroom was able to catch the error, but they had already put out for delivery 2500 copies of the wrong A section. The Thursday A section will be reprinted and inserted into the Friday edition.
On Jan 24, 2022, the Bozeman Department of Community Development, in their capacity as the Bozeman Zoning Commission, voted 4-2 to recommend that Zone Map Amendment (ZMA) No. 21356 be approved by the Bozeman City Commission at the city commission’s meeting on Feb. 8, at 6 p.m. (as currently scheduled). The ZMA No. 21356 proposes to rezone a 0.978-acre parcel of land along the east side of N. Third Avenue (W. Lamme Street north to W. Beall Street) from its historical classification of R-4 (high density residential district) to B-3 (downtown business district).
Before the Zoning Commission met on Jan. 24, I and my wife, as affected property owners, filed a letter protesting the proposed zoning change because, in our view, such a change will ultimately lead to B-3 development that will contribute to the ongoing destruction of Bozeman’s Northside residential neighborhoods. Our protest letter is now part of the public comment record for ZMA No. 21356 and, in theory, should be considered by the city commission when it meets on Feb. 8 to vote on this rezoning issue.
If you, as an affected property owner, would like to protest the proposed zoning change from R-4 to B-3, you can do so in writing (email: agenda@bozeman.net) by the morning of Feb. 8 or orally by participating via WebEx or phone in the Feb. 8 city commission meeting. Relevant ZMA No. 21356 planning documents can be found at https://www.bozeman.net/government/planning/using-the-planning-map. To participate in the city commission meeting, go to https://www.bozeman.net/home, click on Meetings and Events, and follow the instructions for meeting registration and participation.
