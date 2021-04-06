If the passing of House Bill 259 doesn't represent the warped and skewed priorities present in our state and federal governments nothing does.
"Of, by and for the people" once again takes a back seat to the monetary interests of the few and our elected officials’ corporate masters. The working and less fortunate portion of our citizenry once again receive the short end of the stick and the cold shoulder from our corporately corrupted bought and sold government.
Until corporate citizenry is rescinded and the lobby industry is outlawed and dismantled such adherence to the baser elements of human nature shall go on and on and on. Repulsive.