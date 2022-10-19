Ryan Zinke’s guest columnist piece on Sept. 14 was riddled with blatant misinformation.
I respect his long military service to our country. I was a Naval aviator in the early 1970s; therefore I know firsthand the sacrifices made by the military, and their families.
His op-ed parrots the narrative of the most divisive far-right. I am deeply offended by his implication that our teachers are engaged in propaganda and teaching critical race theory. Not true! Since retiring from my career in crop science, I have been substitute teaching in Bozeman schools. I sub in English, science, history, math, family and consumer science, and social studies, and see the long term curriculum in all of them. CRT is not being taught in our schools!
Mr. Zinke is purposely repeating falsehoods for political gain. His assertion that there is some hidden agenda to promote radical indoctrination instead of core curriculum is also a lie. Our teachers are hardworking professionals doing a great job of educating our students. The quality of our graduates nowadays is a testament to that.
Mr. Zinke, remember the principles we adhered to in officer training.
Dan R. Biggerstaff
Bozeman
