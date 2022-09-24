My father, a WWII vet, used the G.I. Bill to help him purchase our family home. The advantages of home ownership were many — including — a lifetime without rent increases and a neighborhood with pride of ownership.
Decades later, the equity he had built up assisted with the down payment on my first home.
Not far away my classmates, whose fathers were vets, were perpetual tenants beholden to absentee landlords or government housing projects. They couldn’t use the G.I. Bill. Government policies kept them from the benefit of FHA and VA loans.
The modest wealth that my parents built up and passed on to me was not available to African Americans.
Congressional candidate Zinke doesn’t want stories like this repeated, especially in history classes. He has a handy label for the hard facts of history that make him uncomfortable: critical race theory.
If you like his untruths, then you probably like the lies of the stolen election. He was too corrupt for the last administration. Montana can do much better.
One more thing. When Monica Tranel shows up for her first day at work, she won’t waste taxpayer money riding a horse to the Capitol building. She’ll ride the metro.
Fred Cornelious
Bozeman
