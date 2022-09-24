Let the news come to you

My father, a WWII vet, used the G.I. Bill to help him purchase our family home. The advantages of home ownership were many — including — a lifetime without rent increases and a neighborhood with pride of ownership.

Decades later, the equity he had built up assisted with the down payment on my first home.

Not far away my classmates, whose fathers were vets, were perpetual tenants beholden to absentee landlords or government housing projects. They couldn’t use the G.I. Bill. Government policies kept them from the benefit of FHA and VA loans.

