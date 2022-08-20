I’ve supported candidates from both parties in the past but Monica Tranel has really lost my respect with her steady shift towards radical environmental views that will kill Montana’s natural resource communities, end or restrict traditional multiple use of land, and drive up energy costs at time when inflation is soaring, gas prices at or near record highs, and many of Montana’s residents are suffering, myself included.
In Montana, our rich culture, our economy, and our freedom depend on access to the land. Afterall, the public lands are our lands. However, Monica Tranel’s progressive vision for Montana is for it to become like California — a state of excessive government regulation, high taxes, and rampant crime. It is no surprise that so many Californians are fleeing to Montana and other states where basic freedoms and reasonable public policies still exist.
And like most Democrats in Congress today, Monic Tranel is an avowed liberal spender. If she is elected, Montana’s citizens will end up paying much more in taxes, not less. For these reasons, I do not support Monica Tranel’s bid for congress. Instead, I believe Ryan Zinke is a better alternative for Montana's 1st Congressional District and for America.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.