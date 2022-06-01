We are in the process of choosing a new person to represent us in Washington. We must be careful to find someone that represents our collective values. Unfortunately, Zinke is not that person. Before he started as Secretary of the Interior, he talked about his love of the land, his belief in energy independence, and making our lands better than he found them. But he ended in disgrace.
Why was Zinke run out of Washington the first time he went there? According to the Time Magazine, Washington Post, NPR, Fox News, and the U.S. Inspector General, Zinke misused his position as Secretary of the Interior. He came under at least 15 investigations and resigned because 1) his Whitefish real estate dealings with the chairman of Halliburton violated federal rules, 2) he directed his subordinates to help with his personal real estate dealings; he also 3) blocked Native American tribes from expanding casinos because of pressure from lobbying groups from MGM resorts, 4) abused taxpayer funds for travel to things like horseback rides, 5) attacked conservation by weakening the Endangered Species Act, removing the lead bullet ban for waterfowl hunting, and removed the ban for importing elephant trophies, and 6) removed protection to 2 million acres of public lands. Zinke was not concerned for the consequences of his decisions, the public lands entrusted to his care, or the people of Montana who were not lobbyists and Halliburton CEOs.
Vote for a Republican. Vote for a Democrat. I only care that you vote. But don’t forget that Zinke fooled us once when he tried and failed in Washington. Don’t be fooled by Zinke twice. Don’t vote for Zinke.
