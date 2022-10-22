Millions of hardworking, working class Americans, including thousands right here in Montana, have lost their jobs or had their wages, hours and benefits cut because of foreign trade agreements. They need and deserve help from their government and they’re getting it, despite the fact that as a congressman in 2015, Ryan Zinke voted, not once but twice, against providing that help.
On June 12, Zinke voted against Trade Adjustment Assistance (TAA) for workers injured by foreign trade agreements when he opposed including TAA in the Trade Act of 2015. On June 25, he voted against workers again when he opposed adding TAA to the Trade Preferences Extension Act of 2015.
Zinke callously rejected helping workers hurt by foreign trade agreements by voting twice to deny hardworking, deserving Montana workers with job training, relocation allowances, income support, and other important re-employment services provided by Trade Adjustment Assistance.
Because Zinke failed Montana workers in a time of real need, I’m supporting Monica Tranel for Congress. Monica will stand by our workers. Zinke deserted and betrayed them.
John Vincent
Gallatin Gateway
