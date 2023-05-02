The recent actions of Montana's Republican Party to deny Rep. Zooey Zephyr her right to speak on behalf of her constituents in the Montana House is an undemocratic and dangerous suppression of dissent. I have watched the speech in question, and there was nothing out of line about it. She simply challenged the majority view with passion and basically said "shame on you."
When did Montana Republicans get so thin-skinned about decorum? We've witnessed much worse from their own allies on the national level. Remember Madge Green and Lauren Boebert screaming at President Biden during the State of the Union Address? The tens of thousands of documented lies that streamed from the Trump White House? The GOP's attempt to overturn the results of a free and fair election? Fox News' perpetuation of outright lies and false conspiracy theories?
Where was the outrage from Speaker Regier and Majority Leader Vinton about civilized discourse then? Buried beneath smirks is my guess.
Unfortunately the GOP, far from defending the founding ideals of our republic, is instead tilting us toward religious, authoritarian nationalism. Anyone who has studied real history knows that the snuffing out of dissent, the subversion of the democratic process, the erosion of bodily autonomy, and the persecution of minorities--including sexual minorities--are all hallmarks of budding authoritarianism.
No, Montana GOP. Rep. Zephyr got it right: Shame on you.
Tom Schmidt
Bozeman
