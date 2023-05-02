Let the news come to you

The recent actions of Montana's Republican Party to deny Rep. Zooey Zephyr her right to speak on behalf of her constituents in the Montana House is an undemocratic and dangerous suppression of dissent. I have watched the speech in question, and there was nothing out of line about it. She simply challenged the majority view with passion and basically said "shame on you."

When did Montana Republicans get so thin-skinned about decorum? We've witnessed much worse from their own allies on the national level. Remember Madge Green and Lauren Boebert screaming at President Biden during the State of the Union Address? The tens of thousands of documented lies that streamed from the Trump White House? The GOP's attempt to overturn the results of a free and fair election? Fox News' perpetuation of outright lies and false conspiracy theories?

Where was the outrage from Speaker Regier and Majority Leader Vinton about civilized discourse then? Buried beneath smirks is my guess.

