I applaud State Rep. Zooey Zephyr for having the courage not to cower to Republicans in the Legislature for her remarks on SB 99, a bill to restrict transgender care for minors.
A transgender herself, Ms. Zephyr spoke up against a bill that Gianforte and his right-wing chorus are pushing – another one of those nutty culture war bills that affects few people but seems to be so important to the GOP. What I know about trans medical needs can fit into a thimble and still have room for a thumb, but even I can see SB 99 is nothing but punishment posing as a bill. Ms. Zephyr’s remarks offended the thin-skinned Republicans so much they now forbid her from speaking on the floor about any bill until she apologizes like a contrite little child for her remarks. And they take great pains to insult her in the process. Seems to me that a proper democracy entitles all, especially an elected state representative, to say how they feel about upcoming legislature. That is what Ms. Zephyr was sent by her constituents to do.
Many GOP supermajority state legislatures are passing similar nonsense nationwide, all at the same time, even using the same language, as if by higher orders. Most of them gleefully trim away at people’s rights — gender care, voting, stacking the courts, Medicaid limitations, abortion, conservation. And all being shoved through with little or no discussion, sometimes despite overwhelming citizen opposition. It is as if the people Republicans are elected to serve no longer matter, only party purity.
It’s a runaway train of political malfeasance masquerading as popularism.
Austin Carter
Bozeman
