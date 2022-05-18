May 3, 2022, when the Supreme Court draft to end our right to reproductive freedom was leaked to the public, is a day that may go down in history as the day they turned back the clock on women’s rights. Women born after 1973 have grown up with the belief that their rights were guaranteed with the precedent set by the Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade. Montana National Organization for Women supports reproductive rights and justice.
The rise of ultra conservative elected representatives who feel that their beliefs should apply to all citizens is about trampling our freedom. They have paved the way for a right-wing majority on the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade but please don’t be fooled into thinking it will stop there. They will come for your birth control and marriage equality next. They will continue to take away women’s rights. Remember The Handmaid’s Tale, published in 1985. It seemed impossible! Overturning Roe v. Wade is about power over women, not babies.
Currently we live in a country where our freedom to make our own health care decisions will no longer be protected. Urge our Montana senators to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act. Vote in the 2022 June 7 primary and Nov. 8 general election. Then vote in the 2024 presidential election. Do your own research. Think critically for yourself. The website is a voter guide to learn about the candidates. Check out the nonpartisan Vote Smart, fair and accurate journalistic standards of Public Television, National Public Radio and Democracy Now real news programs. If you are not registered to vote, go to and register to vote in Montana.
Your vote is your voice.
Make it heard.
