Montanans: Are you concerned about your individual rights? Public Access? Maintaining our outstanding wildlife herds under the oversight of experts, as in the past, until the last legislative session? Support for public schools? Our constitutional rights to a “clean and healthful environment” (Montana Constitution, Article ll, Section 3)? Our constitutional “right to privacy” (Article ll, Section 10)? The state taking over your personal health decisions?
If so, you should be worried about recent actions and future intentions of our state government leadership and the majority in the last legislative session. Each issue above has either already been intruded upon or is intended to be by the current administration and certain legislators. All of the state’s House of Representatives and one-half of the state senators are up for election this November.
This election is really, really important to our future: individually and collectively. Look for candidates who will respect your right to privacy, maintain public access, let the experts manage the elk herds, support our public schools, and maintain a clean and healthful environment. State Sen. Pat Flowers, Montana Senate District 32, has a proven record of being on the people’s side of these issues. Your vote is a big deal!
Tim McWilliams
Bozeman
