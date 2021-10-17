Letter to the editor: Your voice needed on MT's new congressional district Rosanne Nash Oct 17, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana was awarded a second congressional seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Montana’s Districting and Apportionment Commission will be drawing the line that will divide our state into two congressional districts.There is a fundamental principle at stake: the dividing line should be drawn so that voters can choose their representatives, not so that politicians can choose their voters!The district boundaries define where federal funds for schools, hospitals, roads, etc. are distributed. The boundaries set up now will be the same for the next 10 years.The commission has set Oct. 19 for the public hearing on proposed maps and Nov. 9 as the deadline for their final decision on where the line will fall. Montana’s commissioners want to hear from citizens.People can testify at the hearing and submit comments in written form anytime, and up through 5 pm Oct. 16 to be distributed to the commission before the hearing. Go the commission’s website to review the proposed maps and make comments: https://mtredistricting.gov/.Citizen input should be the deciding factor in drawing a line in a specific way. Now is your chance to speak up and let the commission know what is important to you! Rosanne Nash Bozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Montana Congressional District Politics Institutes Boundary Voter Comment Dividing Line Apportionment Commission Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Williamson, Kathryn Ruth Posted: 1 a.m. Guest column: Democrats' tax and spend spree will hurt Montanans Posted: 12:15 a.m. Letter to the editor: Cunningham can foster real change for Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: We'd be lucky to have Bowen serve as municipal judge Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Montana is ruining its reputation for wildlife management Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the city of Bozeman's affordable housing levy? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back