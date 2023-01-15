Let the news come to you

"The time is always right to do what's right."- Martin Luther King Jr. - 1965

Is there a better example of doing what’s right than schoolchildren’s participation in Civil Rights Movement actions, defeats, victories, injustice, glories and tragedies, ultimately succeeding in granting equal rights to American citizens of color?

Young people had important roles in ultimate achievements of civil rights victories, while living in rundown neighborhoods, attending dilapidated schools with books discarded by white schools. They drank from “colored only” fountains, used “colored only” restrooms, saw friends and relatives beaten just for being Black. All of that was almost 100 years after Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, almost 200 years after the Constitution proclaimed all citizens to be created equal.

