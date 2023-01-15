"The time is always right to do what's right."- Martin Luther King Jr. - 1965
Is there a better example of doing what’s right than schoolchildren’s participation in Civil Rights Movement actions, defeats, victories, injustice, glories and tragedies, ultimately succeeding in granting equal rights to American citizens of color?
Young people had important roles in ultimate achievements of civil rights victories, while living in rundown neighborhoods, attending dilapidated schools with books discarded by white schools. They drank from “colored only” fountains, used “colored only” restrooms, saw friends and relatives beaten just for being Black. All of that was almost 100 years after Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, almost 200 years after the Constitution proclaimed all citizens to be created equal.
Dr. King planned and organized actions eventually leading to laws guaranteeing African Americans their right to vote, and prohibiting discrimination in accommodations and transportation. Actions leading to those victories often resulted in beatings, humiliation and death. Young people often participated and began making an impact on the march toward desegregation and equality.
One outstanding example:
Thousands of students left school, marching on downtown Birmingham, Alabama, forming Dr. King’s 1963 "Children’s Crusade,” a pivotal action in the fight for equality for African Americans.
An 18 year old led 800 students from their all-Black HS, walking 10 miles to Birmingham, where they were arrested and jailed. By then more than 3,000 Black young people were marching on the city, and were met with attack dogs and fire hoses. Pictures of their bravery and determination in facing such brutality were on front pages of all the world’s newspapers, turning public opinion in support of the fight for justice and equality.
This look at history illustrates the importance of young people becoming part of the process, rather than just watching events go by. As Dr. King said in Birmingham, “No man can ride your back unless it is bent.”
The time is indeed always right to do what’s right.
Dan Lourie
Bozeman
