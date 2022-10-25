Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
Recently, a Bozeman High teacher was killed while riding his bike to work. A driver went through a red light. This is a gut wrenching wake up call to all Bozeman drivers to drive kind!
-Leave 10 minutes earlier than you used to
-Obey traffic signals
-Obey speed limits
-Slow down around schools
-Leave plenty of room between cars
-Smile and wave at fellow drivers
-Turn off your cell phone
There is a great bumper sticker which reads: "You didn't move here to be in a hurry!"
Let’s slow down, Bozeman and drive kind!
#DRIVEKINDBZN
Anne Keith
Bozeman
