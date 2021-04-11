The Woke Crowd is at it again, this time over the recent passage of a new Georgia voting law. “Boycott Georgia!” shouts Big Business, Big Tech, Big Finance, Big Sports and Democrats. No matter the boycott will work a financial hardship on the state’s inhabitants, especially those among the bottom half of wage earners, those least able to suffer yet another hardship. After all, it’s all in the name of fairness and equality say the CEOs of companies that happily bank billions of dollars in business with Communist China, arguably the most oppressive regime on the planet. I don’t hear the same CEOs and Democrats demanding a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics, or of products produced by ethnic minority laborers in Chinese “re-education” camps.
Look, Trump lost the 2020 election. He deserved to lose. Were there issues with the election process in some key states? Yes, but not enough to overcome the “Trump fatigue” brought on by four years of unceasing drama culminating in four months of “the election is rigged!” hysteria.
On the other hand, the Time magazine article published Feb. 4, written by Molly Ball (The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election), presents an interesting insight into that hotly contested process. Here’s the excerpt that I — and you — should find sobering: “…a well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies, working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information. They were not rigging the election; they were fortifying it."
Sounds great, doesn’t it? Democracy at work, right? Well, here’s the challenge — swap the words rigging and fortifying. Now tell me how it reads.
It’s a two-edge sword, and you could be the next to feel its bite.