Imagine for a moment traveling south from Livingston on Highway 89, a road designated as the highway of national parks and monuments and the “#1 Drivers’ Drive in the World” by National Geographic, to Gardiner and the northern entrance of Yellowstone National Park. On your way, as you approach the community of Emigrant, you see the Yellowstone River on your left and on your right a section of high-desert land managed by the state for everyone’s enjoyment. The land is seasonally used by elk, mule deer, and pronghorns, as well as long-billed curlews, sandhill cranes, golden and bald eagles, and horned larks.
It also holds significant evidence of human use dating back almost 9,000 years. There are remnants of Archaic hunting blinds and “drivelines,” as well as arrowheads and pieces of chert. As an uncommon example of intact high-desert ecology, as well as the extensive material evidence of prehistoric use make this site in its present state irreplaceable.
Yet this captivating space that has for millennia been shared by wildlife and people is the proposed site for a gravel pit that will shift its wildness and long history of compatible use into a noisy and dusty industrial site. A better location for this proposed and exceedingly unpopular gravel pit exists on the east side of the river at a site already altered by past commercial activities and whose owner is interested in building a gravel pit. The state’s unwillingness to recognize our concerns or that a more appropriate gravel pit site exists nearby demonstrates a disconnect between the state’s understanding of the land’s value and the value this ecologically intact, culturally rich landscape provides to those of who not only live adjacent to it, but also recreate on it.
Barbara Jones
Emigrant
