I am writing to respond to the article, “Crazy Mountain Ranch, near Clyde Park, sold to subsidiary of company that owns the Yellowstone Club,” published in the Chronicle on July 7.

After the sale was made public, I went to the Park County Clerk and Recorder's office to review the recorded deed for this transaction. I learned the Crazy Mountain Ranch was purchased by CH CMR Partners LLC. What caught my attention on the deed is the individual affiliated with the LLC, namely Mike DuCuennois. DuCuennois is a member of the Crazy Mountain Access Project representing the Yellowstone Club. The Montana Free Press has reported the Yellowstone Club is paying for two land exchange consultants to coordinate the efforts of the Crazy Mountain Access Project which, according to the group's website, is sponsored by the Park County Environmental Council. This entanglement between a private members' community and a local non-profit needs unraveling.

The article raises more questions than it gives answers.

Sheila Royston

Wilsall

