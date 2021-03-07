In a recent letter to the editor, Kathryn McKeen opined that several lawmakers are barred from public discourse of abortion based on their race and/or gender. I caution Ms. McKeen against using this line of reasoning, and suggest she review the biography of Margaret Sanger (founder of Planned Parenthood) and her views on race.
Instead of attacking our political leaders about the color of their skin or their gender, why not approach the issue directly and state why a woman has the right to abortion.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.