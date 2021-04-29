The only real question that popped into my head as I read the letter, “Dems only care about gaining complete power,” by William Pound on Sunday was, “I wonder what kind of a hallucinogen this man is on?” The word limit does not allow me to go through his article point by point and while they are all easily refutable with facts, something that Mr. Pound seems totally unfamiliar with, there are a couple that are worth a few words.
"Election integrity" — there was nothing wrong with the 2020 election. That "fact" has been borne out in courts across the country and by election officials of both parties. "Election integrity" is only an issue for those who believe "the Big Lie," in the complete absence of evidence that will withstand legal scrutiny.
"Bipartisanship" — let me remind Mr. Pound that Mitch McConnell, the former Republican Senate Majority Leader, is on record stating that his sole goal when Obama was elected president was to block everything that Obama tried to do in hopes of making him a one-term president. He was also responsible for refusing a hearing for Merrick Garland when he was nominated to the Supreme Court by Obama, but rammed through the nomination for Amy Coney Barrett in three weeks just prior to the election. His efforts over the last 12 years have been nothing but partisan. Further, your hero, Donald Trump, was extremely partisan in both his rhetoric and his actions.
"People getting shot" — this remark is just disgusting. The only people who apparently don’t care about people being shot are the Republicans who refuse to enact any type of reasonable gun control legislation which, by the way, is supported by a majority of Americans.