Letter to the editor: Writer's concerns about refugees are misguided

Bruce Smith

Dec 21, 2021

On the Statue of Liberty are the following words: "Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore." Apparently to some these words no longer apply.

A recent letter declared that thriving Bozeman cannot afford to accept such people. Citing well-stretched assertions, the writer quakes in fear of being overwhelmed by Afghan refugees, refugees from an ill-fated war and withdrawal that left thousands of Afghans in mortal danger. Those that escaped seek a new life in the country that made their old life untenable. In many cases they are not wretched refuse but talented people, many of whom risked their well-being and even lives to support our troops in Afghanistan. Isn't there a moral duty to offer the statue's promise to such people?The writer assumes that the newcomers will immediately be put on the public dole and become an unbearable burden to taxpayers. Experiences of refugees in Missoula show that this is uncommon and that they usually become valued contributors to the community. The costs, if any, are tiny compared to the trillions paid to pursue the war that brought them here. Are we so constricted that we cannot follow the Biblical injunction "Treat the stranger who sojourns with you as the native among you, and love him as yourself." I hope not!

The writer's forebearers, like mine, very likely sought a new life in the United States. They, like mine, may have come with little and have made a new life by helping to build this country. I'm thankful that the door was open at that time and only hope that Bozeman does not see fit to close it now.

Bruce SmithBozeman