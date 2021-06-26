Anne Schumacher got almost everything wrong in her letter on June 17 on the effects of the abandonment of the Keystone XL pipeline. She did get the part about loss of jobs and local revenue correct. The part about the Canadian oil not crossing Montana, decreased losses due to improved climate, and building sustainable eco-friendly energy projects in Montana are just wrong.
The oil will still go the Texas refineries in trains as it has for years. Because there will be no pipeline it will not generate Montana taxes and the inherent benefits of lower cost and better safety will be lost.
Her list of extreme weather losses caused by using this fossil fuel is not supported by any data. Not only are droughts, floods, fires and storms uncorrelated to emissions none of these have statistically increasing trends according to the IPCC. Her answer to the non-problem is to work together to bring sustainable, clean energy to Montana. How can building tens of thousands of wind turbines that each require more concrete and rebar than Hedges North and tons of minerals mined in China by slaves be considered sustainable and clean when their expected useful life is under 20 years and there is no way to recycle most of the waste? Is it sustainable and clean to cover the landscape with solar panels that also don't last 20 years are not recyclable and must be backed up by nearly 100% of their capacity by reliable energy for when the sun doesn't shine?
Energy production and supply decisions must follow balanced cost/benefit analyses based on accurate and complete data. There are no real winners in the KXL pipeline abandonment. Its analysis led to the permit to build and its demise was empty virtue signaling.